elliott-tittensor:-5-things-to-know-about-the-‘house-of-the-dragon’-actor-playing-twin-erryk-cargyll

Image Credit: HBO

You might be thinking that you’re seeing double while watching House of the Dragon. The Cargyll twins stepped up in a major way when the search for Prince Aegon was on. Elliott Tittensor and his brother have key roles to play in the HBO series.

Who is Elliott Tittensor? This isn’t the 32-year-old English actor’s first rodeo with a major television series. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Elliott.

Elliott made his first appearance as Ser Erryk Cargyll in the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Erryk was a member of King Viserys I Targaryen’s Kingsguard during his reign. After Viserys’ death and the Hightowers’ decision to crown Aegon the new king over Rhaenyra Targaryen, Erryk defected and helped Rhaenys Velaryon escape King’s Landing.

He brings Viserys’ crown with him to Dragonstone in the season finale and swears his allegiance to Rhaenyra. As we know from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Erryk becomes Rhaenyra’s personal protector.

