elliot-grihault:-5-things-to-know-about-the-young-actor-playing-luke-in-‘house-of-the-dragon’

Image Credit: HBO

Elliot plays Luke Velaryon in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is his first major onscreen role.

Elliot is also a stage actor.

The final time jump in House of the Dragon introduced us to the new actors playing Rhaenyra’s three eldest sons. Elliot Grihault is one of the young cast members playing teen Luke in the HBO series. The season 1 finale airs on October 23, and Luke will have a major role in the episode.

Elliot Grihault plays teen Luke in ‘House of the Dragon.’ (HBO)

So, who is Elliot Grihault? He’s a newcomer in the TV world, but his role in House of the Dragon has solidified him as a star on the rise. Get to know Elliot with our 5 things below.

1. Elliot plays Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon.

Elliot made his first appearance as 14-year-old Lucerys “Luke” Velaryon in House of the Dragon episode 8. Luke is Rhaenyra’s second son by Laenor Velaryon (but technically Harwin Strong). Luke’s legitimacy to inherit Driftmark was a major plot point of episode 8. Earlier in the season, Luke caused Aemond Targaryen to lose his eye during a fight. The role of Luke was previously played by Harvey Sadler.

2. House of the Dragon is his first onscreen role.

Elliot’s role as Luke is his first onscreen TV role,

