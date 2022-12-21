diego-calva:-5-things-to-know-about-the-standout-star-of-‘babylon’

View gallery

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Diego Calva is a Mexican actor.

He stars in ‘Babylon’ with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

He’s best known for his role in Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico.’

Sharing the screen with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie probably isn’t easy, but Diego Calva pulls it off in Babylon. The 30-year-old actor has a major role in Damien Chazelle‘s epic film that arrives in theaters on December 23. The movie explores Hollywood during the transition period from silent to sound films, in the late 1920s. So many people are talking about this movie already, including how great Diego’s performance is.

Want to know more about Diego? HollywoodLife has got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about Diego Calva.

Diego Calva in ‘Babylon’ (Photo: Paramount Pictures) 1. Diego plays Manny in ‘Babylon’.

Manuel “Manny” Torres is a Mexican-American film assistant with aspirations to become a film star. He explores Hollywood during its transitional period and connects with silent film star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) and aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie). Babylon is Diego’s first major English-language role.

2. He was hand-picked for the role.

Director Damien Chazelle, 37, revealed how Diego got cast in Babylon in an interview with GQ. “I saw a headshot randomly, [of Diego], and I was just like, ‘Oh, that’s the face of a dreamer. Those eyes have real poetry in them. Who is this guy? Has he ever acted before?” Damien said. The two men eventually met on Zoom and Damien realized Diego would be perfect for the role of Manny.

