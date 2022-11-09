Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Casey Anthony: 5 Things To Know About Woman In Documentary Who Was Acquitted Of Child Murder

November 8, 2022
FILE - In this May 26, 2011, file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla. The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler said she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Casey Anthony walks out of the the Orange County Jail after being released at 12:08 am July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted in the death of her daughter, Caylee. Casey Anthony released from jail in Florida, Orlando, United States - 17 Jul 2011

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony poses for a portrait next to a photo of her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Anthony claims the last time she saw Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.” (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008 but was acquitted in 2011, is sitting down for her first televised interview since the end of her trial. Casey, now 36, sat down for a Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is a 3-part limited series that will start streaming on Nov. 29 on Peacock. The series will “feature Casey’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm,” according to Peacock.

As many people will recall, Casey became the hottest topic following her daughter’s death, with many news consumers assuming she was guilty. However, on July 5, 2011, she was found not guilty of manslaughter and abuse charges. She was only convicted of lying to the police. “Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all,” a male juror told PEOPLE in August of that year. “She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Casey AnthonyCasey Anthony looks at a photo of her late daughter Caylee in her Peacock docuseries (Photo: Shutterstock)

Since then, Casey has remained largely under the radar until now. Learn five things about the woman ready to break her silence after being acquitted of the murder of her daughter here.

Casey Anthony Was ‘Outgoing’

Casey was a “very extroverted and outgoing person,” according to her former roommate Cameron Campana,

