bryce-leatherwood:-5-things-to-know-about-the-country-crooner-who-won-‘the-voice’-season-22

Image Credit: NBC

Bryce Leatherwood sang his heart out all the way to The Voice season 22 finale and walked away a winner! The 22-year-old country singer was declared the new champion of The Voice during the epic finale on December 13. From his Blind Audition to the top 5, Bryce stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.

So, who is Bryce Leatherwood? He’s a country singer who has a bright future in the music industry. From his start on The Voice to what he’s been up to in his home state of Georgia, here’s what you need to know about Bryce.

Bryce’s The Voice journey started out in the Blind Auditions. performed a terrific rendition of “Goodbye Time” by Conway Twitty for his Blind Audition. Blake Shelton was the first to turn his red chair, followed by Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Blake said he was “blown away” by Bryce’s performance. “You sounded fantastic. I heard the richness in your voice,” John told the singer. Understandably, Bryce ended up picking Blake as his coach.

Bryce has since fully embraced his country roots with covers of songs by George Strait, Zac Brown Band, and more. He also won the Instant Save during one round of live eliminations.

