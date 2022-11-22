brayden-lape:-5-things-to-know-about-‘the-voice’-season-22-standout-singer-who-is-just-16

Brayden has made it to the top 13.

Brayden is just 16 years old.

Brayden is on Blake Shelton’s team.

Brayden Lape has become one of The Voice season 22’s fan favorites. He’s consistently showcased his skills throughout the season with terrific performances. Brayden’s got a bright future in music. He’s already this good at 16 years old.

So, who is Brayden Lape? He was just your normal high school kid before breaking out on The Voice. Here’s what you need to know about Brayden.

Brayden Lape performing on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC) 1. Brayden is a member of Team Blake.

Brayden performed a cover of Niall Horan’s “This Town” for his Blind Audition. His performance has over 1 million views on YouTube. Blake Shelton was the only coach to turn his red chair for Brayden. Camila Cabello encouraged Blake to turn for Brayden and called the young singer Blake’s “secret weapon.” Brayden has since survived the other rounds of competition to make it to the live shows.

2. Brayden is from Michigan.

Brayden hails from the small town of Grass Lake, Michigan. He currently attends Grass Lake High School. He’s expected to graduate in 2025.

3. Blake Shelton thinks Brayden could win season 22.

Brayden actually made Gwen Stefani cry during the three-way Knockouts with his moving cover of “Mercy” by Brett Young. “Every time he gets on this stage, he’s taken huge steps,” Blake said at the time, according to ET. “So, I think once we get into the Lives, I think he could be holding the trophy at the end.”

