bader-shammas:-5-things-about-lindsay-lohan’s-‘amazing’-&-supportive-husband

Bader Shammas is a financier from Dubai.

Bader Shammas attended college in America.

Bader Shammas have been together since 2019.

Lindsay Lohan said “I do” to Bader Shammas on Friday, July 1, 2022. The actress announced she was married by posting a cute selfie of the pair, and calling Bader her “husband”. Her rep then confirmed the news to HollywoodLife, telling us the pair did indeed tie the knot.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lindsay wrote in a caption on the pic, which also showed off her ring. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything…every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added, with a heart emoji.

The actress also gushed over Bader in an October 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. During the chat to promote her upcoming rom-com, Falling for Christmas, the Mean Girls said, “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best.” It was a very sweet quote, but that definitely wasn’t the first time Lindsay’s gone on record about the love of her life.

The actress took to her Instagram in Nov. 2021 to reveal Bader popped the question. While showing off her giant sparkler in several snaps of the gorgeous couple, the star wrote, “My love. My life. My family.

