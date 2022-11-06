Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: 5 Things On Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend Dating Cher

November 6, 2022
alexander-‘ae’-edwards:-5-things-on-amber-rose’s-ex-boyfriend-dating-cher
Written by
0

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Sep 2019

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A camera-shy Amber Rose reveals a new tattoo that reads “Bash Slash”, a tribute to her kids Sebastian and Slash while out for dinner with boyfriend Alexander Edwards and friends at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Alexander complemented Amber's ink with the kid's birthdays separated by a lightning bolt tattooed across his forehead.Pictured: Amber Rose, Alexander EdwardsBACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - Amber Rose and Alexander

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

  • Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Amber Rose welcomed a son together in 2019.
  • Alexander is the vice president of A&R for Def Jam.
  • Alexander and Amber Rose split in August 2021.
  • Alexander was seen holding hands with Cher at a restaurant in Hollywood, and she confirmed they were dating shortly after.

Over a year after Amber Rose, 39, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, split up, the record label executive was seen holding hands with pop icon Cher, 76, as they went to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on November 2. Just days later on Nov. 6, Cher took to Twitter to confirm the romance among speculation. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in one tweet, adding he treats her “LIKE A [Queen]” and responded with a smiling heart face emoji when another asked if he was her “new man.”

I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter
That we’re Happy & Not
Bothering Anyone

— Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

LIKE A 👑

— Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Alexander dated Amber for about two years, and the former couple shares a three-year-old son, who was born in October 2019. Amber and Alexander’s relationship came to an end in August 2021, when the model publicly accused her ex of cheating on her in an Instagram Story.

