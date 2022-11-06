alexander-‘ae’-edwards:-5-things-on-amber-rose’s-ex-boyfriend-dating-cher

View gallery

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Amber Rose welcomed a son together in 2019.

Alexander is the vice president of A&R for Def Jam.

Alexander and Amber Rose split in August 2021.

Alexander was seen holding hands with Cher at a restaurant in Hollywood, and she confirmed they were dating shortly after.

Over a year after Amber Rose, 39, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, split up, the record label executive was seen holding hands with pop icon Cher, 76, as they went to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on November 2. Just days later on Nov. 6, Cher took to Twitter to confirm the romance among speculation. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in one tweet, adding he treats her “LIKE A [Queen]” and responded with a smiling heart face emoji when another asked if he was her “new man.”

Alexander dated Amber for about two years, and the former couple shares a three-year-old son, who was born in October 2019. Amber and Alexander’s relationship came to an end in August 2021, when the model publicly accused her ex of cheating on her in an Instagram Story.

