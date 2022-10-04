the-try-guys:-the-band’s-new-statement,-ned-fulmer’s-exit-&-everything-else-to-know

View gallery

Image Credit: Global Citizen/Shutterstock

For anyone who’s spent a significant time on the internet in the past decade, it’s nearly impossible to not be at least a little familiar with The Try Guys. Since 2014, the group of four men (Keith Habersberger, 35, Zach Kornfeld, 32, Eugene Lee Yang, 36, and Ned Fulmer, 35) have gone viral and gained an audience for their popular videos where they do just what their name says: try different things in hilarious and informative videos.

The Try Guys announced they were parting ways with founding member Ned Fulmer on September 27, following an accusation in a now-since-deleted post on Reddit that Ned cheated on his wife. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” the group said in a statement. And on Oct. 3, the group released a new video announcing that they are working to remove Ned from their videos and merchandise.

“We immediately removed Ned from work activities and engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts. We also opted to remove Ned from our releases, pending results of that review,” Zach said in the clip. “That’s included removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others and choosing not to feature him in our merch throws. Honestly, I want to give major props to our editing staff for how deftly they’ve handled that.”

He also made sure to clarify that because Ned’s presence was more dominant in some content,

