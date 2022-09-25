what's-next-for-former-ktla-co-anchors-mark-mester-and-lynette-romero-after-exit-drama

KTLA Anchor FIRED After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor’s Departure

A Los Angeles TV station is moving on following more than a week of drama that resulted in the firing of an anchorman.

KTLA, a CW affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, has quickly assembled a new team, including Megan Telles and Pedro Rivera, to lead its weekend morning broadcast after terminating Mark Mester following his on-air criticism about how his co-anchor Lynette Romero’s sudden exit was announced publicly. Videos of his shocking monologue went viral and many viewers have expressed outrage at both journalists’ departures.

“Morale on the morning shift has been very strong this weekend,” a station source with knowledge of the situation told E! News. “The team came together, rallied around each other with a feeling of camaraderie, having the awareness that many viewers have posted on social media that they will be boycotting KTLA this weekend.”

E! News has reached out to KTLA, Mester and Romero for comment and has not heard back.

What Will Happen to Mark Mester Now?

“Mark has hired an attorney and is exploring legal options against KTLA,” the source told E! News.

What Will Happen to Lynette Romero?

The source told E! News that Romero is “happy to be headed to KNBC,” and has accepted a job that includes mostly anchoring and only on weekdays. E! News has reached out to the Los Angeles TV station for comment and has not heard back.

Romero has not confirmed her next career move but did tweet following her exit from KTLA, “I will always be grateful for the love and affection LA viewers have given me. Stay tuned my friends I’ll be right back.”

