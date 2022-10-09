what-lily-collins-learned-after-one-year-of-marriage-to-charlie-mcdowell

Before hosting the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala in Los Angeles, Lily Collins opened up about married life with husband Charlie McDowell, calling the writer-director her “best friend.”

Lily in love.

One years after tying the knot with writer/director Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins opened up about life as a newlywed, sharing with E! News what she has learned about her husband and their relationship as a married couple.

“We can kind of conquer anything,” she exclusively told E! News at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala Presented by Netflix and Beachbody in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. “We’ve been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months.”

The Emily in Paris star added, “I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.

At the star-studded charity event, Charlie escorted his wife—the evening’s host—down the red carpet as she wore a Prada dress and Cartier jewelry.

Lily, 33, and Charlie, 39, made relationship Instagram official in August 2019 and got engaged one year later. They married in September 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado in front of family and friends, including the groom’s mom, actress Mary Steenburgen.

“Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other,” Mary wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.

