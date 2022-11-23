wendy-williams-reveals-whether-she-wants-to-marry-again-3-years-after-kevin-hunter-split

View gallery

Wendy Williams is ready for love! The talk show host, 58, named the qualities she’s looking for in a potential partner and explained what she looks for in a man, while speaking at an event at her former radio station WBLS on Monday, November 21. Wendy sounded excited about finding a new man, about three years after she split from her husband of 20 years Kevin Hunter in 2019.

Wendy admitted that she regularly checks if men are wearing wedding rings, and she said that she’s eager when she notices a man isn’t to say “Hello,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s looking for a husband. “I can’t wait to fall in love, and I don’t want to get married. I want him to already have kids,” she explained. “I want him to be someplace around my age. Maybe 10 years younger than me and maybe 15 years older than me.”

Other than within her age range and with kids, Wendy also seemed like she was looking for someone with a sense of spontaneity. “We’ll be able to do things together. Like if we want to all of a sudden fly from New York City. If we want to fly to France, to be there for two days to have food or whatever. I want to be able to be qualified with a man to be like, ‘Come on baby, let’s do it. Do we fly private?’” she said.

This hasn’t been the first time that Wendy has spoken about what she’s looking for in a man!

