‘wednesday’-on-netflix:-new-trailer-reveals-uncle-fester-actor-&-christina-ricci’s-character

It’s Wednesday Addams’ world, and we’re just living in it. Jenna Ortega is taking on the beloved role in the new Netflix series Wednesday, which will be released on November 23. A full trailer was released during the show’s New York Comic Con panel on October 8 and teased all the mayhem to come. Christina Ricci’s character has finally been revealed, as well as the actor playing Uncle Fester.

The key art for ‘Wednesday.’ (Netflix)

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

Wednesday, like the rest of her frightening family members, was created by cartoonist Charles Addams for illustrations in The New Yorker, starting in the 1930s. The Addams Family has been adapted over the years into countless media projects, including the ’90s film franchise that featured Christina as Wednesday. For the 2019 animated film and its sequel, Wednesday was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz.

