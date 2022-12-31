washington-state-university-issues-statement-on-idaho-murder-suspect

True Crime We Binged in 2022

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the University of Idaho killings.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. The University of Idaho students were slain in their home in Moscow, Idaho in November, with an autopsy determining they died by stabbing.

Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student at Washington State University, police said at a press conference Dec. 30, and had a residence in both Pennsylvania and Pullman, Wash., which is about 10 miles from Moscow.

Following his arrest, Washington State University issued a statement on Dec. 30, stating that Kohberger completed his first semester as a PhD student in the criminal justice program in December 2022.

WSU said its university police department assisted Idaho law enforcement officials in executing search warrants at Kohberger’s apartment and office on the Pullman campus on the morning of Dec. 30.

“This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, in a statement thanking law enforcement. “We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and Vandal colleagues who were impacted by these murders.”

Chilton added, “We will long feel the loss of these young people in the Moscow-Pullman community and hope the announcement today will be a step toward healing.”

The university said its police officers are working with other authorities to continue the investigation.

