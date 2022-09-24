warner-bros.-denies-conflict-with-olivia-wilde-after-allegation-of-“screaming-match”-with-florence-pugh

All the Don’t Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!

The studio behind Don’t Worry Darling is clearing the air.

Warner Bros. execs have denied any tension between the company and Olivia Wilde following a Vulture report that the director and actress Florence Pugh got in an alleged “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, as an anonymous source told the outlet.

The source told Vulture that Pugh became fed up with Wilde’s alleged absences from filming.

When asked to comment on the report, Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy released a joint statement to E! News with only positive words to say about Wilde.

“We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again,” De Luca and Abdy said. “The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release.”

The executives added, “Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Pugh and Wilde for comment and hasn’t heard back.

Wilde denied rumors of tension at the Venice Film Festival‘s Sept. 5 press conference, which Pugh did not attend due to Dune: 2 filming duties.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer Matthew Libatique also denied seeing any red flags while filming.

» Read Full Article