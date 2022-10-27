walmart-furniture-sale:-shop-incredible-deals-starting-at-$29

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are always those furniture pieces that we love to eye but leave to linger in our carts. If you have one of those items you’ve had your eye on but haven’t had the incentive to buy, consider this Walmart furniture sale your opportunity to do just that.

We’re talking bar carts for $60, a $1,300 sleeper sofa for $450 and so many more perfect furniture and household items that you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP. The deals last for a limited time, so you’ll want to get to shopping right now.

Keep reading and shop some of the best furniture deals happening at Walmart right now.

Adornments Gold Metal Serving Barcart With 3 Glass Shelves

Store all your bottles and glassware in a chic way with this gold and glass barcart that is currently on sale from $120 to $60. It’s especially perfect for the upcoming holidays, when you’ll be hosting dinner parties, gatherings and more. It’s a simple way to make any space feel more elevated, at a great price!

Better Homes & Gardens Crossmill Fireplace Media Console

Add a little bit of coziness to your living room with this fireplace media console. It’s currently on sale for $140 instead of the usual $299 price tag, which is a can’t-miss deal in our book. It’s spacious and includes an electric firebox with a remote control that can heat up to 400 square feet.

