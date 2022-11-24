walmart-black-friday-sale:-get-a-$480-shark-ai-vacuum-for-$188-&-more

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There’s a lot to look forward to this week— so many Black Friday sales are already here!

Right now, you can shop incredible deals on home, tech, fashion and more from Walmart’s Black Friday sale at 7 PM ET or early access at 12 PM ET if you’re a member. We’re talking $131 Beats headphones for $79, a $260 Orolay puffer jacket for $100, a $480 Shark AI vacuum for $188 and so much more. It’s a great time to get ahead on holiday gift shopping or even some last minute buys for your Thanksgiving dinner parties. If you’re not sure where to start your shopping, we’ve go you covered with this roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals.

Keep reading and get to shopping some must-have finds!

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

If you don’t have a pair of AirPods yet, snag them from Walmart. They’re currently $79 and have quick charge and high-quality audio, video and voice. A tech essential from Apple at a great price!

TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV – 65S41

The Walmart Black Friday sale is the perfect time to snag some tech essentials, like this Smart Roku TV for $228. There are thousands of streaming channels for you to watch, with four times the resolution of Full HD for excellent quality and clarity.

» Read Full Article