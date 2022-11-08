‘dwts’-recap:-two-celebs-are-sent-home-in-shocking-double-elimination

View gallery

It’s officially ’90s Night on Dancing With the Stars! Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue kick off the throwback episode with an amazing performance of “Whatta Man.” There are 8 couples left, and they’ll be performing some of the biggest ’90s hits. At the end of the night, there will be a double elimination.

Before the performances get underway, Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro take a moment to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter, who passed away at 34 on November 5. Tyra says Aaron brought “energy and fun” to the show during his time in the ballroom.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater start out with an epic salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua dressed as Ken and Barbie. There’s one insane lift in the room that they nailed. Len Goodman calls the performance “so much fun” and “full of rhythm.” Derek Hough admits there were a “few awkward moments,” but he’s noticed Trevor’s “confidence.” Bruno Tonioli says that the “choreography and structure” was like “watching a sitcom set to music.” He adds that this was Trevor’s “most accomplished” performance yet. Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko return to the ballroom after their first perfect score last week. They spice up the room with their rousing samba performance to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls.

