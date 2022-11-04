Menu
Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Lavender Bralette Bikini On Hawaii Vacation: Photos

November 4, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens in Miami Beach on vacation takes a phone call wearing a tiny bathing suit looking very fit.

Vanessa Hudgens and bestie GG Magree joined a friend in Sherman Oaks while on a coffee run.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens shows off her moves on day two at the Coachella 2022 Music Festival in Indio, CA.

Image Credit: MEGA

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, 33, spent some much-needed R&R in Maui, Hawaii on Nov. 3, following a week of Halloween costumes and partying. And instead of rocking any spooky attire, she opted for a stunning lavender bikini while vacationing on the tropical island. “BRB. In heaven. #fsmaui @fsmauim,” the former Disney actress captioned the beach selfie via Instagram. Vanessa even let her 47.5 million followers know that she was spending her vacation at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Maui.

The star’s selfie only showed her bikini top, which was a soft purple bandeau, complete with strings on the front. Vanessa styled the look with oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses to protect her brown eyes from the strong sun. The brunette beauty appeared to have already taken a swim in the ocean, as her curly tresses appeared to be wet from the salt water. In addition, Vanessa added a pair of on-trend gold hoop earrings, a seashell necklace, and a mauve lip to tie the stylish ensemble together.

Many of the 33-year-old’s fans were in love with the look, as they flooded the comments section with compliments. “Insaneeee,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “You’re so pretty.” Even the Hilton sisters, Nicky, 39, and Paris, 41, commented on Vanessa’s photo. “My fav spot,” Nicky said, while Paris merely commented a heart-eyes emoji.

vanessaVanessa Hudgens in a black bikini in previous years. (MEGA)

The next day,

