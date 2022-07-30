vanessa-hudgens,-33,-is-gorgeous-in-colorful-floral-bikini-on-italian-getaway:-photos

View gallery

Vanessa Hudgens is spending her summer vacation in Italy — and it appears to be suiting the star just fine! The High School Musical vet, 33, looked incredible as she was spotted soaking up the sun alongside her younger sister Stella on Friday, July 30. Rocking a chic floral bikini, Vanessa looked every inch the cover girl as she took a dip in the gorgeous blue waters.

The gorgeous siblings have become inseparable recently, doing everything from traveling abroad to taking sultry mirror selfies. Just last month, Vanessa, sporting a barely-there top, puckered up for the camera in a post to Instagram, as her look-a-like sister wore an even-more revealing top that she paired with low-rise jeans. The sassy snap was captioned, “Big y2k girls.”

The picture-perfect pair also recently took a trip to Rome to celebrate the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection. Once again taking to her social media, Vanessa shared pics of the siblings before the star-studded event, as they posed like supermodels in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa Collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” Vanessa captioned the photo album.

Looking flawless per usual, Vanessa was every inch the fashionista in her stunning pink dress featuring a ruffled bodice and long train. Her trademark raven tresses were styled long and luxurious, with a bounce and curl to add some pizazz. Stella was simply a vision in her green,

