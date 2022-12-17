unpacking-all-the-issues-with-harry-&-meghan

Prince Harry Recounts William SCREAMING at Him Over Royal Exit

Almost three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the unprecedented move of trying to live independently from the monarchy but still work in service of the queen—and then were subsequently informed that wasn’t an option—the couple finally aired their side of the story.

Which, for the most part, unfolded as you expected it might.

Over the course of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the now California-based pair painted a picture of an inspiring, meant-to-be love match that had all the makings of a modern fairy tale—until it ran headlong into a ruthless press machine that the royal family took pains to placate rather than fight on the couple’s behalf.

Or, as Harry in no uncertain terms contends in the series, even sided with from time to time.

A title card included in Harry & Meghan stated that members of the royal family declined to comment on any content in the series. E! News reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace regarding various claims made in the series, but they have released no statements and none are forthcoming.

Last week a senior royal source told NBC News that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment, while a KP source said that their office did get an email purporting to be from a third-party production company but didn’t recognize the address. When KP tried to confirm the validity of the message with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions and Netflix, they didn’t get a response, the source said. (Archewell is one of three production companies behind the series.)

