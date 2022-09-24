tyler-perry-defends-prince-harry-&-meghan-markle’s-love-after-funeral-reports-target-couple

View gallery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/MEGA

Tyler Perry just wants a love like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker gushed about his friends’ love during his Sept. 21 appearance on the TODAY show as he recalled letting them crash at his Los Angeles mansion as they searched for a family home after they first moved to America and famously left their royal duties behind. “What I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew [is] how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he said.

“The love that they have is really, really moving,” he continued. “If I don’t have that … what she and Harry have then I don’t want it. It’s really amazing.”

The Madea creator’s support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after some unfavorable reports circulated about their time in London as they mourned the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8. For instance, one report claimed an actor was paid to hug Meghan, 41, as she greeted mourners outside Windsor castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s important to note that the Princess of Wales,

