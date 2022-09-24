Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Tyler Perry Defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Love After Funeral Reports Target Couple

September 23, 2022
tyler-perry-defends-prince-harry-&-meghan-markle’s-love-after-funeral-reports-target-couple
Written by
0

View gallery

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/MEGA

Tyler Perry just wants a love like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker gushed about his friends’ love during his Sept. 21 appearance on the TODAY show as he recalled letting them crash at his Los Angeles mansion as they searched for a family home after they first moved to America and famously left their royal duties behind. “What I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew [is] how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he said.

⚡️ “Tyler Perry opens up about his new film “A Jazzman’s Blues” and why he offered his home for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” https://t.co/3kvDk7uV8B

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 23, 2022

“The love that they have is really, really moving,” he continued. “If I don’t have that … what she and Harry have then I don’t want it. It’s really amazing.”

The Madea creator’s support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after some unfavorable reports circulated about their time in London as they mourned the late  Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8. For instance, one report claimed an actor was paid to hug Meghan, 41, as she greeted mourners outside Windsor castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s important to note that the Princess of Wales,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kendall-jenner-tries-twerking-like-sister-kylie-in-new-‘tiger-king’-tiktok-video-—-watch

Kendall Jenner Tries Twerking Like Sister Kylie In New ‘Tiger King’ TikTok Video — Watch

May 13, 2020
watch-artem-chigvintsev-propose-to-nikki-bella-on-total-bellas

Watch Artem Chigvintsev Propose to Nikki Bella on Total Bellas

June 4, 2020
gabrielle-union-and-dwyane-wade's-daughter-kaavia-adorably-channels-adele-for-halloween

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Channels Adele for Halloween

October 30, 2021