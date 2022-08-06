Menu
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

August 6, 2022
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.

Just hours before Tristan’s latest outing, he and Khloe, who share four-year-old daughter True, welcomed a son. At the time the news broke, the parents reportedly had yet to name him. Tristan is also the father of his son Prince, 5, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and eight-month-old son Theo Thompson, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Before Tristan and Khloe welcomed their new arrival, a source told us that although Khloe wanted to be there for the birth but she didn’t care if Tristan was. “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The on and off couple are now off for good after Tristan unexpectedly welcomed Theo with Maralee, whom he cheated on Khloe with last year.

“Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation,” the source also said,

