trisha-paytas-welcomes-baby-girl-&-names-her-malibu-barbie:-see-1st-photo

Image Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock

Trisha Paytas didn’t hold back when naming their superstar baby! The non-binary YouTuber and singer, 33, welcomed their first child with husband Moses Hacmon, 44, and announced the new arrival via Instagram. “She has arrived,” Trisha captioned the first pics of the infant on September 15, alongside a double heart emoji. “Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22.” The social media influencer completed the post with angel and praying hands emojis.

Trisha included three photos of their little sweetheart. The first was a tender black and white snap of the new parent holding their baby, wrapped up in a strawberry print blanket and headband. The second photo revealed that Trisha was rocking a matching shirt with the hours old infant in a hospital bed, and the third showed the new family snuggling up for a first group selfie.

Many of Trisha’s 726K followers crowded to the comments thread to gush about the new arrival! “THE ROYAL BABY IS HERE,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Iconic name! Congrats Trisha,” alongside a shooting star emoji. “Oh my goodness look at her,” reacted a a third. “Congratulations on your miracle baby!! Welcome to the world Malibu Barbie.” Yet another quipped, “Malibu Barbie… I expected nothing less and honestly the name is perfect.”

Trisha Paytas appears at the Celebrity Big Brother launch in London on August 1, 2017. (James Shaw/Shutterstock )

New dad Moses also took to his personal Instagram to share his joy. “Malibu Barbie Paytas Hacmon,” he captioned the new family pic. “Happiest day of our lives! @trishapaytasbackup I’m am so proud of you!

