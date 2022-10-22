Menu
Trevor Noah Says He Was ‘Never Beefing’ With Kanye West: ‘I Was Concerned About’ Him

October 22, 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, made a clarifying remark about rapper Kanye West, 45, after the TV host called Ye out for his anti-Semitic remarks last week. When an audience member asked Trevor why he is “beefing” with the Yeezy designer, the 38-year-old responded with a speech during the Oct. 21 episode of his show. “Why am I beefing with Ye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” he said. “It does. Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve was never beefing with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

“I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West.” Trevor on his “beef” with Ye. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/rr0miymWXv

— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 21, 2022

Trevor then went on to explain that if he knows someone struggles with their mental health, he will take it seriously. “If somebody says to me or to anyone that they have a mental health issue. And they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken their medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up,” Noah said.

“I sometimes think it’s a little sh***y, to be honest with you.” He then went on to explain how his own grandfather suffered from bipolar disorder,

