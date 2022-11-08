treat-yo-elf:-60-self-care-gifts-to-get-you-through-the-holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Although we’re in the season of giving, don’t forget to treat yourself for Christmas and Hanukkah.

The holidays can be a difficult time for most and are undoubtedly stressful yet equally exciting, which makes it even easier to put your needs on the sidelines while you tackle your gift-giving list and take part in holiday traditions.

To help you take a step back from the peppermint-coated craziness, we rounded up 50 gifts that will help you recharge and feel your best self. From essential oil diffusers and beauty gadgets to foot massagers and weighted robes, we hope these gifts will remind you of the importance of investing in yourself this season.

Scroll below to treat yo elf!

Self-Care Gifts

HSN Discover Beauty x Find Your Merry Sample Box

Treat yourself and save a little money with this set with top beauty products. Give some away as gifts and keep another for yourself. You get $101 worth of products for only $29. This bundle has:

Beekman Bar Soap

Benefit Mascara

Better Not Younger Shampoo

Better Not Younger Conditioner

Clinique Happy Perfume

LONDONTOWN Polish – Lady Luck

Prai Upper Arm Cream

Skinn Divine Elixir Luminous Firming Cream

Strivectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream

Taya AWC Creme

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc.