travis-barker-has-a-doggone-amazing-tattoo-confession-that-lives-up-to-his-name

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour

Travis Barker has a paws-itively great new approach to his tattoos.

The Blink-182 musician shared in a recent tweet that he now feels differently when it comes to removing permanent ink. But his newfound perspective also means he has come up with a brilliant solution.

He tweeted, “Never removing a tattoo again just covering it with a Rottweiler.” At this point, it’s truly the only way we want to see tattoos covered up going forward. His last name is Barker, after all.

When he’s not adding more tattoos to his ongoing body art, Travis has been touring the world with his pal Machine Gun Kelly.

During his recent performance in Cleveland, Ohio he was joined backstage by his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look of her time at the concert, where she wore a perfectly pink punk princess outfit.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz

The Poosh founder, who kept her glam look simple and cool for the evening, shared on Instagram that she did her own glam for the outing.

“I did my own hair and makeup here,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, “the same ways I always do it super minimal.”

For her part, it seems as though Kourtney has loved supporting her rockstar husband during his performances. In an Aug. 12 post, she called herself a “tour wife.”

