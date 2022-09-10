why-there’s-been-‘tension’-in-tom-brady-&-gisele’s-marriage-since-his-return-to-nfl

View gallery

When Tom Brady revealed he was returning to play football just 40 days after his original retirement announcement, fans were ecstatic to hear the NFL legend was coming back to the field. However, as pre-season practice began to take shape, it appears the decision may have adversely affected another longtime fan: his wife of more than a decade Gisele Bündchen. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can, but Tom’s ‘unretirement’ hasn’t been ‘easy’ for the supermodel.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

“Taking some time” also included Giselle leaving their Tampa home to stay in Costa Rica. However, the superstar couple — who share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian — have weathered a storm or two previously, and they always come out on top, per the source. “This isn’t the first time they’ve had issues and they’ve always made it through so everyone’s hopeful they’ll get through this too,” added the insider.

Speculation of trouble in paradise began in August after Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Tom would be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter.

