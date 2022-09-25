Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Join Him at His First Home Game of the NFL Season

September 25, 2022
tom-brady-and-gisele-bundchen's-kids-join-him-at-his-first-home-game-of-the-nfl-season
Written by
0

As Tom Brady made his way onto the field for his first home game of the NFL season, the quarterback was cheered on by his three kids, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

Gisele Bündchen Has “Concerns” Over Tom Brady’s NFL Return

Daddy’s no. 1 fans.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaners took on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, Tom Brady‘s three kids were on hand to cheer on the quarterback in his first home game of the season.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter on the Bucs’ official account, Tom is seen embracing his 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, on his way to the field. The team captioned the clip, “All about family.”

The afternoon marks the first game of the NFL that Tom’s kids have attended. However, one member of the Brady family was noticeably absent: Gisele.

Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was retuning to football less than a month after announcing his retirement in February, reports have circulated that his marriage with Gisele may on the rocks. 

The supermodel—who married Tom in 2009—recently opened up about her role as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she has made to make their relationship work.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

Gisele,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

jessie-james-decker's-“mermaid-juice”-recipe-will-be-your-new-favorite-cocktail

Jessie James Decker's “Mermaid Juice” Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Cocktail

September 22, 2020
the-bachelorette's-katie-thurston-shares-she's-a-sexual-assault-survivor

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

June 22, 2021
the-instagram-worthy-cookware-i-can't-get-enough-of

The Instagram-Worthy Cookware I Can't Get Enough Of

January 31, 2021