tinx's-favorite-purchases-for-her-very-first-home-will-give-you-real-estate-envy

We interviewed Tinx because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. Tinx is a paid spokesperson for Pottery Barn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Prepare to step inside Tinx‘s dream home.

This summer, the content creator is spending a majority of her time in Southern California at a very special property.

“I recently moved into my first house in L.A. and am obsessed with decorating and furnishing it,” Tinx told E! News. “I’ve been spending so much time browsing the Pottery Barn website and ordering the perfect pieces for my home.”

Now that her space is complete, the 31-year-old is ready to share some of her favorite Pottery Barn pieces for your own home. From comfortable throw blankets to a must-see outdoor movie theatre, get ready to upgrade your space with a few special items.

Dream Robe

Wake up in luxury by wrapping yourself in this soft and plush robe that feels like a dream. Made of organic Turkish cotton and modal with just a touch of silk, this post shower (or bath) treat is a small indulgence to enjoy on the daily.

Faux Fur Ruched Throws

Pottery Barn’s best-selling cozy throw is created with incredibly silky fibers and ruched for a cascading ripple effect. And while the hot summer months may make fabulous blankets a little less desirable, smart shoppers know fall will be here before you know it. Get your color before it’s too late.

