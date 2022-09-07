tilda-swinton-supports-ukraine-with-yellow-hair-makeover-in-venice:-before-&-after-photos

View gallery

Tilda Swinton, 61, showed her support for Ukraine with a powerful new hair color at a press conference on Sept. 6. The Oscar-winner sported bright-yellow highlights in her signature platinum blonde hair to advocate Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russia. Tilda stepped out at the Venice International Film Festival with her statement locks to promote her upcoming film The Eternal Daughter, which is directed by Joanna Hogg.

Tilda Swinton showed off her new bright yellow hair in support of Ukraine on Sept. 6. (Boyer David/ABACA/Alberto Terenghi/ipa-agency ne/Shutterstock)

The iconic actress is known to make bold choices with her fashion each time she graces the red carpet and other press-filled events. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Tilda said at the press conference on Tuesday. For that particular event, the Doctor Strange star wore an oversized blue and white striped button-down blouse, opting for the other shade of the Ukrainian flag. She also paired the look with a gorgeous burnt orange beaded necklace, finishing the look with a sleek comb-over.

Later that evening, she hit the red carpet in an ultra-glamorous gown adorned with sequins. Tilda attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere for the film wearing a floor-length periwinkle blue gown by the designer Haider Ackermann. The elegant number glistened on the red carpet under the sun. The 61-year-old also paired the dress with matching periwinkle blue pumps and two large cocktail rings.

Tilda Swinton at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept.