TikToker Ophelia Nichols Speaks Out After Suspect in Son's Murder Is Arrested

August 20, 2022
TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she’s feeling “grateful, but not happy” that a suspect has been arrested in connection with her late son’s murder.

Randon Lee was shot dead at a gas station in Prichard, Ala. last June, one day before his 19th birthday. On Aug. 18, the suspect, Reuben Gulley, 20, was arrested and jailed on a murder charge, Mobile County Sheriff’s records show. According local Fox affiliate WALA-TV, he surrendered himself to police. A Mobile County District Attorney’s office spokesperson told E! News the suspect is being held with no bond because he was on bond for drug cases at the time of the offense He has not retained an attorney and his arraignment is set for Aug. 23.

In an Aug. 19 TikTok video, Lee’s mom said, “I’m getting 100 messages saying, ‘You must be so happy right now.’ And I am not. I am not happy.”

She captioned her clip, “Grateful, but not happy.”

Ophelia said that when she saw the suspect’s mug shot, she thought to herself, “My goodness. He’s just a baby.” She added, “That just made me think, within 11 seconds, he made a decision to just throw his life away. And there’s one thing that he and my baby child had in common, and that was that they both have a mother that would do absolutely everything for them. I’m sure they have that in common.”

According to WALA, investigators said Ophelia’s son was shot after he met up with two people to sell them marijuana. The outlet aired what it said is surveillance video taken at the gas station.

