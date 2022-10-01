tiktoker-mikayla-nogueira-addresses-her-past-comments-about-influencers-working-long-hours

Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira raised eyebrows after an old video resurfaced showing her lamenting about how it’s not easy being an influencer. Check out her heartfelt response to the backlash.

Mikayla Nogueira is brushing off her haters.

The TikTok star recently found herself facing backlash from skeptics when a past video of herself ranting about working long hours as a beauty influencer resurfaced online. The clip, shot almost two years ago, showed Mikayla eating her dinner as she shared how she had been awake since 6 a.m. filming and editing videos for her page.

“I literally just finished working at 5:19,” she fumed. “Try being an influencer for a day…It is not for everybody. In fact, it’s for a very small handful of people who can actually do this job because it’s absolutely f–king insane. You do not want to have this job.”

Now, the content creator has addressed the controversial remarks, explaining in a Sept. 30 video that “emotions were running high” when she first made those comments. “Unfortunately, I was having a s–t day and I made a video that I absolutely should not make,” she said. “I regret making it.”

Though Mikayla believes her words were “taken out of context” when the video resurfaced, she admitted that she acted like an “absolute f–k-up” by complaining about her influencer career.

“This job comes with an extreme amount of f–king privilege and blessings,” the makeup guru acknowledged. “It’s a f–king sick ass job.”

She also noted that her job is “absolutely not” harder than that of a neurosurgeon or teacher,

