tiktoker-dylan-mulvaney-calls-out-troll-for-mocking-her-trans-identity

Dylan Mulvaney is not letting anyone knock her down.

Mulvaney posted a TikTok video on Sept. 13, speaking out on how she feels about negative comments surrounding her transition journey. Responding to a troll account that has made numerous videos mocking her, the Tik Tok star gave a powerful response.

“I’ve seen your videos for weeks, if not months now,” Mulvaney said. “I didn’t have time to respond to those because I’ve been really busy auditioning for movies and I just walked in New York Fashion Week as a model, so sorry I didn’t get back to you sooner.”

The activist continued, “You’re doing all those things to mock me. And more specifically you hate trans people. You can make fun of my voice or my outfit or my personality all you want, but you don’t get to mock my identity.”

Mulvaney shared some advice for the person behind the cruel videos. “I am here to support you in any way I can and that’s why I wanted to give you some advice for this career path of you being a comedian,” she said. “The fact that all of your comedy is the lowest form of comedy in my opinion, that’s not going to last for very long… It’s gotten old already.”

She added, “I find it so wild that you think all I see in girlhood is wearing dresses and makeup and hair, because that is not what I’m doing here.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Mulvaney let the user know that their words can have serious consequences. “I am happy, but if you had made this video when I was depressed or god forbid suicidal,

