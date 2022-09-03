tiktok-star-tanya-pardazi-dead-at-21-after-skydiving-accident

Tanya Pardazi’s loved ones are in mourning following her shocking death at age 21. The TikTok star succumbed to injuries from a skydiving accident, which remains under investigation.

TikTok star Tanya Pardazi was mourned at a funeral and on social media this week following her death from a horrific accident.

The 21-year-old Canadian influencer, also a University of Toronto philosophy student, died on Aug. 27 from injuries suffered from a skydiving jump, during which her parachute deployed too late. She was laid to rest at a memorial service in Richmond Hill, Ontario on Sept. 2.

“What Tanya did during 21 years, I think many people fail to fulfill even in 80 or 90 years,” one of the guests said in a eulogy delivered at the funeral, which was streamed online by the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, according to The National Post, which was unable to identify the speaker.

The newspaper reported that most of the participants wore white as they sat before a white casket and watched a montage of photos from Pardazi’s life as Sarah McLachlan‘s “Angel” played in the background. Another speaker later read off a list of 18 things that the TikTok star said she had learned by her 18th birthday, such as, “Don’t take yourself so seriously, nothing matters in the grand scheme anyway.”

Pardazi fell to her death while completing her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto, her childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto on Aug. 31.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Aug. 29, Skydive Toronto said that on Aug. 27, “a skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation.” The company said the skydiver “released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

The student “was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc,” the company said,

