tiffany-trump’s-wedding-dress:-see-bejeweled-gown-she-wore-down-the-aisle-at-mar-a-lago

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown, which you can see HERE, was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.

Tiffany chose a wedding dress that was an homage to her new husbands’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” her mother told People Magazine, who also wore an Elie Saab gown for her mother of the bride look.

Tiffany Trump stunned in her wedding dress at her nuptials in Florida in November 2022. (Shutterstock)

The Georgetown Law School grad’s fabulous couture certainly showed off her keen fashion sense, something she also flaunted at her bridal shower just a few days earlier! Tiffany rocked a white lace midi dress with cropped sleeves and puff shoulders, as seen in the snaps posted to Instagram by her half-sister Ivanka Trump! “Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka wrote, alongside a photo of herself, Tiffany and sister-in-law Lara Trump.

The wedding appeared to go off without a hitch, even though there were reportedly concerns about a possible Category 1 hurricane hitting the southern Florida property. In fact, the Mar-A-Lago staff were evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 over safety issues, according to a source for Page Six.

» Read Full Article