Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

November 14, 2022
Image Credit: LCD / SplashNews

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.

Tiffany posed for several eye-catching photos that made their rounds around social media and beyond, during the wedding, and the giant diamond can clearly be seen in most of them. The blonde beauty smiled alongside her new husband Michael as well as her closest family members, including Donald, her mother Marla Maples, and siblings, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump, in the snapshots, and looked as happy as could be.

Tiffany Trump, Donald TrumpTiffany with her father Donald Trump at her wedding last weekend. ( LCD / SplashNews)

Before she wowed during the special day, Michael proposed to Tiffany with a different but still impressive engagement ring that was estimated to cost around $1.2 million, according to Daily Mail, back in early 2021. The upgraded ring features a center diamond with a G color grade, which means it has a faint yellow hue in comparison to stones with higher grades,

