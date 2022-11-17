this-$23-4-piece-handbag-set-has-25,600+-amazon-5-star-reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Accessorizing can get expensive. If you’re someone who likes to switch up their look, but you don’t have the budget to expand your handbag collection, there are so many affordable finds to shop at Amazon. There’s a four-piece set that comes in 44 colors, that you’re going to love.

The YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set includes a tote bag, a crossbody bag, a clutch, and a wallet for just $23. If you are skeptical about the quality at that price point, that’s fair, but this bundle has 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is a great investment for yourself or you can get a set as gift.

If you’re looking for additional insights, please check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set Reviews

A shopper admitted, “I was apprehensive to get this purchase because it was a lot for a cheap price. I couldn’t of been more wrong! The big bag is a good size, although a bit small for traveling. The wallet is good quality and I use the medium purse everyday! I would highly recommend this product. So much for a small price!”

Another person said, “This set it just what I needed. The purses are a great size to swap around and the wallet is a good size. They are great quality and holding up very nicely!”

An Amazon customer shared,

