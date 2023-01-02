this-$22-sports-bra-doubles-as-a-gym-top-&-has-20,300+-5-star-reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Working out isn’t even half the battle when it comes to stepping up your fitness game. It’s all about getting in the right mindset. For some of us, that can come from shopping; i.e. making sure that we have activewear that’s supportive, comfortable, stretchy, and not constricting. No one wants to spend their whole workout pulling up their leggings or adjusting a sports bra. Instead of worrying about your clothes, use your gym time to concentrate on your goals.

If you’re rolling your eyes at my ode to shopping for gym apparel, I understand why. Activewear can get pretty pricey, but does a high price actually equate to high quality? Not always. The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra has 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it’s just $22. Plus, it’s basically a two-in-one item because it doubles as a workout top. It is supportive, yet comfortable with the ideal amount of stretch. It comes in 14 colors and it has removable pads.

Stop worrying about your sports bra and just focus on your workout. This bra top is a total winner.

The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra

There are 14 colorways to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra Reviews

A shopper explained,

