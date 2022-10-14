these-secrets-about-the-halloween-franchise-are-pure-pumpkin-spice

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the ONE Item She Kept From Halloween

It’s hard to truly believe the Halloween franchise will end for good with Halloween Ends.

But for now, at least, Laurie Strode is over it and ready to go down with the ship if that means vanquishing Michael Myers for good.

“They didn’t mention a trilogy, they mentioned one movie,” Jamie Lee Curtis told E! News in July about agreeing to revisit her iconic final girl role in 2018’s Halloween—a direct-ish sequel to the 1978 original of the same name that begs audiences forget the seven films (not including the Rob Zombie-directed 2009 remake and sequel) released in the interim.

Contractual minutiae aside, “that was a very freeing experience,” Curtis continued, crediting director David Gordon Green’s approach behind the camera—and the film’s unequivocal financial success—for jolting her own creative spirit back to life. “Getting a taste of the way David worked was like [remembering], ‘Oh, s–t! This is fun!'”

Theatergoers certainly appreciated it, scaring up $256 million at the worldwide box office. So she dutifully reteamed with Green for 2021’s Halloween Kills and now is back—four years later for Laurie in the cinematic timeline—for Halloween Ends.

But while moneymaking titles, much like horror movie villains, are hard to kill, this is at least seems to be the grand finale for our heroine.

“I had not wanted to mentally think about it. Then all of a sudden I started really thinking about it,” Curtis said of playing Laurie for the last time, speaking with E! a week before Halloween Ends‘ Oct.

