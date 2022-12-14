these-$25-yoga-pants-on-amazon-have-over-6,800-5-star-reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Workout gear that doubles as super comfy loungewear is seriously the best— like yoga pants. They’re perfect for your morning stretches and pilates classes, but also totally wearable for your lazy outfit days.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair of yoga pants that won’t break the bank, we’ve found what you’ve been looking for. These yoga pants on Amazon have over 6,800 positive reviews, and are only $25.

The yoga pants have a V-shaped high waist, so not only are they super comfortable, but they’re also so flattering. The pants are breathable, have four-way elasticity fit for all sorts of workouts, high-quality fabric and, perhaps most importantly, totally not see-through.

One review raves, “I was looking for a pair of flare leggings because I used to own one but it was super thin from Kohl’s. I came across these and as soon as I got them in the mail I opened them up and put them on. WOW is all I can say. I’m very impressed with the quality of these. I wasn’t expecting much and these are by far the best pair of leggings I now own. These are really thick and stretchy. Material is very butter soft. I’m in love with them and plan to buy more soon.”

If that’s not enough, another review shares, “These yoga pants are extremely flattering with the crisscross waistband.

