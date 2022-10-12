these-are-the-fall-2022-nail-trends-celebrity-manicurists-predict-will-be-your-new-obsession

How to Take Off Your Gel Manicure

Here’s a guide on how to totally nail it this fall.

With a new season upon us comes a fresh set of manicure inspiration. The air starts to get colder and the leaves begin to turn in fiery shades of orange and yellow. It marks a time of transition, not only in a sense of nature, but in a sense of how to express yourself. And nails are the perfect way to do just that.

Whether you’re looking to tap into your spooky side with a deep-colored polish or seeking inspiration from your pumpkin spice latte with warm tones, there is a style to be tried that can impact your whole look. After all, Selena Gomez‘s manicurist Tom Bachik exclusively told E! News that “nails are the ultimate accessory.”

“With the perfect set of nails, it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing,” Tom said. “Sweats and sneakers with a fresh mani and you look chic and put together.”

Which just might be the perfect accessory, as cozy-cute loungewear continues to reign supreme this time of year. And your fall wardrobe isn’t the only aspect of your overall look to be impacted by a swipe of lacquer.

Nail artist, Thuy Nguyen, who works closely with Reese Witherspoon, told E! News that your claws can directly inspire your beauty routine, such as mirroring chrome nails with chrome eyeshadow.

“The fun in creating is that you can apply it to different mediums,” Thuy said. “Applying different techniques from doing nails while doing your makeup, the method is kind of the same! The brushes may be smaller and thinner, but the concepts are alike in many ways!”

Bottom Line: Polish can be powerful.

