these-$20-travel-friendly-personal-blenders-have-over-19,000-five-star-reviews-on-amazon

When it’s 100 degrees in the middle of a summer afternoon, there’s nothing more refreshing than a delicious smoothie. While you can go out for a smoothie run and spend about $6 to $8 on your go-toorder, why not invest in a solid blender that can save you a ton of money in the long run? The good news is, buying a blender doesn’t have to break the bank, especially if you’re only making smoothies for yourself. We found a personal blender on Amazon that comes highly recommended by shoppers, and is pretty budget-friendly at just $20.

The Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender is perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss option they can use daily. It’s the perfect option for someone who lives alone or has a smaller kitchen space. The best part is, it was designed to be travel-friendly and even features a blender jar that doubles as a travel cup. In fact, numerous Amazon reviewers said they’ve brought this along during their trips and were able to have their daily smoothies or shakes with no issues. It’s truly a summer essential.

Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender

This personal blender from Hamilton Beach is sleek, compact, lightweight and travel-friendly. The blender jar doubles as a travel cup, so you can make your smoothie in the jar,

