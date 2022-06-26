Menu
These $20 Travel-Friendly Personal Blenders Have Over 19,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

June 26, 2022
When it’s 100 degrees in the middle of a summer afternoon, there’s nothing more refreshing than a delicious smoothie. While you can go out for a smoothie run and spend about $6 to $8 on your go-toorder, why not invest in a solid blender that can save you a ton of money in the long run? The good news is, buying a blender doesn’t have to break the bank, especially if you’re only making smoothies for yourself. We found a personal blender on Amazon that comes highly recommended by shoppers, and is pretty budget-friendly at just $20.

The Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender is perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss option they can use daily. It’s the perfect option for someone who lives alone or has a smaller kitchen space. The best part is, it was designed to be travel-friendly and even features a blender jar that doubles as a travel cup. In fact, numerous Amazon reviewers said they’ve brought this along during their trips and were able to have their daily smoothies or shakes with no issues. It’s truly a summer essential. 

To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.

Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender

This personal blender from Hamilton Beach is sleek, compact, lightweight and travel-friendly. The blender jar doubles as a travel cup, so you can make your smoothie in the jar,

