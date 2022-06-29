the-umbrella-academy's-ritu-arya-teases-javon-walton's-future-on-the-show

The Umbrella Academy Stars Reveal Their Favorite Cast Newbie

(Spoilers Ahead for season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix)

Season three of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy featured many new faces thanks to the addition of The Sparrow Academy. But for Ritu Arya and David Castañeda—who play Lila Pitts and Diego Hargreeves, respectively—there was one non-Sparrow who won over their hearts.

“Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton was, to me, the person that I would have a lot of fun being on set with out of the new characters,” Castañeda exclusively told E! News. The Euphoria alum (RIP Ashtray) joined the series as the mischievous Stan, whom Lila convinced Diego was their son.

Though she wasn’t too familiar with the young actor’s work on the HBO drama, Arya told E! News that she “absolutely adored working with him.”

“Some of my funnest times on set were scenes with him,” she recalled. “He has such a beautiful, playful manner, and I really, really loved working with him.”

In the season’s sixth episode, Lila dropped the bombshell that Stan is, in fact, not her and Diego’s offspring, rather she borrowed him from a friend. Unfortunately, that friend would be very angry to know that Stan falls victim to the universe-ending Kugelblitz, along with many of the Sparrows by the season’s end.

Thanks to Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), the Umbrellas and Sparrows defeated their villainous father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and managed to “reset” the universe, meaning it’s possible the Kugelblitz’s causalities could have escaped their fate in this new reality.

As for what that means for the future of Stan?

