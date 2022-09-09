‘the-serpent-queen’-eps-on-exploring-the-‘relatable’-anti-hero-in-catherine-de-medici

View gallery

Despite being one of the longest-serving rulers in French history, a television show has never centered around Catherine de Medici — until now. The Serpent Queen premieres September 11 on STARZ and follows Catherine’s incredible rise to power through any means necessary. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with executive producers Justin Haythe and Erwin Stoff about why Catherine’s story intrigued them.

“To me, I feel like I’ve never seen an antihero like that who happened to be a woman,” Justin said during the show’s press junket. “We have great anti-heroes in television and film, and I couldn’t think of one [that was a woman]. She felt incredibly modern to me. The way she staged managed her image, the way that she negotiated these challenges, the way that she had to be better than all the men around her. All of this felt relatable. She lived in this absurd world that in certain ways feels relatable to our own, where increasingly the same people win every time no matter what. I just had never encountered a character like her, and I had wanted to do a villain from history, who we’ve judged as a villain, and give them their day in court as it were, their opportunity to turn to us and say, ‘Hey, you would have done what I did because all the good people are already dead.’ That seemed like a really unique and fun opportunity.”

Erwin added, “To me, her plight very much reminded me of the plight of women in this business when I first came into it in the ’80s.

