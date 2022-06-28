the-most-jaw-dropping-moments-from-machine-gun-kelly's-intimate-life-in-pink-documentary

Machine Gun Kelly Pranked Pete Davidson With THIS Celebrity

Content warning: This story discusses a suicide attempt.



Machine Gun Kelly is opening up like never before.



In the musician’s new documentary for Hulu, Life in Pink, MGK recalled a few deeply personal instances of his life, one of which included a suicide attempt following the death of his father in July 2020. The 32-year-old explained that while he was while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox one night (as he suffered from a state of distress), he put in a shotgun in his mouth. As the musician recalled, he found himself becoming paranoid while Megan was away filming in Bulgaria.



“I wouldn’t leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark,” he said. “I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”



He continued, “One of the days, I just f–kng snapped. I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth.”

“And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed,” he recalled. “Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something’s not right.”

The instance, as MGK—who has been open about his past drug use—explained, made him realize he “needed to kick the drugs,” which prompted him to throw himself into his work instead.

» Read Full Article