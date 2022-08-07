Menu
The 15 Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products To Help You Beat the Heat This Summer

August 7, 2022
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Once you find your go-to makeup products, it’s hard to divert from the routine, but sometimes you have no choice when the weather changes. Winter can lead to dry, chapped skin. When the summer comes, that can mean sweat…. and a lot of it depending on where you are and what you’re up to. Just because the temperatures are rising that doesn’t mean we can’t look our best or that we have to avoid makeup. Sometimes, just a couple of product substitutions can make a world of difference. It’s time to get your shop on.

There’s no need to overhaul your whole routine for three months of summer weather, but if you pair the products you love with a reliable primer, setting spray, or lip liner, you can ensure a long-lasting looking despite the weather. If you want to avoid reapplying makeup throughout the day (and be the only one not sweating in a group photo), keep on scrolling to find out what products you need to make that happen. 

The 15 Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That’s why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray.

