the-bachelor's-vanessa-grimaldi-gives-birth,-welcomes-first-baby-with-joshua-wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi & Dean Unglert Talk Dating Podcast

Talk about an early birthday gift!

Vanessa Grimaldi and Joshua Wolfe welcomed their firstborn on Sept. 28—just one day before Vanessa’s own birthday.

“Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!” Vanessa wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. “Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!”

The Bachelor Nation star paired the news with a sweet message for her little one that read, “Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!!Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all – being YOUR parents!”

She hasn’t shared the name of her baby boy just yet.

Their son’s arrival comes four months after Vanessa broke the news of her pregnancy to fans, noting in an April 27 post that she has been busy “creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Vanessa exclusively shared with E! News how she and Joshua came to learn that they were expecting.Vanessa explained that her suspicions were raised when she got in the car and started to feel nausea. After taking a pregnancy test, she and Joshua, who met in 2018, had their answer.

Instagram

“When it read ‘pregnant,’ we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably,” The Bachelor alum said. “We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!”

With their baby boy’s timing,

» Read Full Article