the-20-best-tech-gifts-for-everyone-on-your-nice-list

Now is the best time of the year to get to gift shopping. You can take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals, especially when it comes to tech products.

Whether you’re shopping for cute and versatile gadgets for the beauty buff in your life or want to splurge on some new devices for family and friends, this guide has some great finds from brands like Samsung, Apple, Beats, Beachwaver, CASETiFY and more. Most of these products are currently on sale for a limited time, so you’ll want to shop them while you can.

Keep scrolling and start ticking off the best tech gifts from everyone’s wish list!

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Midnight Black

Beats for $200 off? Say less. These noise cancelling headphones are a gamechanger for any technophile or avid music listener. They have over 13,800 positive reviews, so snag them in any of the four sleek color combinations while you can.

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron – Holiday Glitter

Beauty tools are also great holiday gift ideas, especially for the person who loves a salon-like hairstyle. Get this rotating curling iron from Beachwaver for $69 in either pink or black. One review writes, “Most amazing curling iron I’ve ever owned. I’m now buying for my daughter’s. Very easy to use and beautiful curls that actually last all day.”

Galaxy Z Flip4

Know someone who needs a new phone?

