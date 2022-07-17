Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Why the Murder of Gianni Versace Was a Crime Nightmares Are Made Of

July 17, 2022
why-the-murder-of-gianni-versace-was-a-crime-nightmares-are-made-of
Written by
0

The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

On the morning of July 15, 1997, Gianni Versace walked to a café not far from his Miami Beach mansion to buy an Italian newspaper.

An assistant usually ran such errands for him, but that day, the 50-year-old fashion designer went himself. Paper in hand, he strolled back to his home, Villa Casa Casuarina, on Ocean Drive, where, as he ascended the steps outside the front gate, he was gunned down in cold blood. Versace was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The shocking crime was all the more terrifying because of how brazen it was. For a major celebrity to fall prey to a random killer in broad daylight, in such posh surroundings, was almost unfathomable.

Though the list of people who’ve become posthumously famous because they were the victim of a grotesque crime is long and continues to grow, the list of people who were already world-famous when they were killed is relatively short.

But those deaths are considered the most “shocking” because, despite how preposterous it sounds… isn’t all that wealth and fame supposed to be able to shield a person from being slaughtered in her house, stabbed to death in a carport, fatally shot in a drive-by, or, like Versace, murdered outside his fabulous home?

As it would soon become known, though, the targeting of the Italian fashion designer wasn’t random to his deranged killer, 27-year-old Andrew Cunanan.

Michel Arnaud/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

With a clientele that included Princess Diana and a social circle that boasted MadonnaElton John and Naomi Campbell, Versace was a member of the celebrity world that he dressed (perhaps never so memorably as when Elizabeth Hurley donned his safety pin dress in 1994,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-show-sweet-pda-in-montecito

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Sweet PDA in Montecito

July 26, 2021
real-housewives-of-atlanta-star-kandi-burruss-shares-her-surprisingly-affordable-summer-essentials

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Shares Her Surprisingly Affordable Summer Essentials

June 19, 2022
this-versatile-oil-will-keep-your-hair-shiny,-skin-nourished-&-body-protected

This Versatile Oil Will Keep Your Hair Shiny, Skin Nourished & Body Protected

February 12, 2021